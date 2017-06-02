 

Calls for 'rental warrant of fitness' to combat damp, cold and mouldy student flats

The living standards inside Wellington student flats are "certianly not getting any better" that's according to Victoria University's Students Association who is calling for a "rental warrant of fitness" system for rental homes. 

Victoria University Students Association President Roy Lenihan-Ikin says the conditions inside student flats are not getting any better.
Heading into the winter months, students are starting to find holes in their flats, making them cold, damp and moldy, issues which weren't recognisable when they sign up to lease a property in the middle of summer.

President of the Victoria University Students Association Rory Lenihan-Ikin told TVNZ's Breakfast the process students have to go through to get a small problems fixed, such as a leak, is "really arduous" if landlords are reluctant to solve the issue. 

"Estenially for something as simple as that, in order to get it fixed, you have got to go to court to the tenancy tribunal," Mr Lenihan-Ikin said.

"One of the issues here is that the mechanisms, the systems, for solving what are pretty basic issues, are really arduous and means these problems aren't getting fixed. 

"So what happens is people just wait out on their lease then it becomes a problem for the next year's tenant.

"It's certainly not getting any better."

Mr Lenihan-Ikin acknowledged the Government's legislation requiring landlords to install installation that was introduced last year was a step in the right direction but says there weren't any provisions for ventilation or for heating and admitted some landlords are yet to install installation. 

"What we really want to see is a rental warrant of fitness and that is the only way that we can actually get a decent standards around housing in Wellington.

"The comparison I always use is restaurants. We have public health offices from councils that go and check and make sure that restaurants are safe for people to go and eat at them.

"Why should houses be any different? Why should we not expect that our houses are safe to live in? Councils could send people in to make sure that they are safe."

Wellington

