Calls for official Waitangi ceremony to be taken on the road

ACT Party leader David Seymour says the official Waitangi Day celebration should be held at a different marae each year.

The suggestion comes after disagreements this year between Prime Minister Bill English's office and Te Tii Marae led to the Prime Minister not attending.

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett was sent instead, and media were barred from filming proceedings - even from public land - unless they paid a fee of thousands of dollars.

Mr Seymour says it's time to consider different options.

"The Treaty was signed in a lot of different places, many different iwi have settled with the crowd - and why shouldn't the Prime Minister take the official ceremony around the country too?" he said.

In the South Island, the official Ngai Tahu celebrations were held in Dunedin - they are moved around each year so everyone can enjoy the day.

Ngai Tahu Kaumatua Edward Ellison says spreading the celebrations around keeps everyone happy.

"It's great, it's the community, the families, the children, to this day - it seems to be important to them," Mr Ellison said.

"We do take it around the South Island, and it works for us.

"I think it would be a good thing to have it move around the country."

Waitangi National Trust Board member Pita Paraone says he will also support moving the official celebrations, if only from the lower marae at Te Tii to the upper.