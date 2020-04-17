Calls for NZ insurers to follow US lead, reduce premiums as lockdown lessens risks

There's certainly things we're spending more money on during the coronavirus lockdown - flour, for example, coffee for some others.

But some things aren't costing us nearly as much and others shouldn't be, like insurance premiums.



So should consumers expect discounts on things like their premiums as cars remain stuck in driveways or carports or garages around the country?

In the US, car insurance premiums have been cut by between 15 and 25 per cent.

So can we expect companies here to follow suit?

Jessica Wilson from Consumer New Zealand says car insurers' cost savings should be passed on to clients in New Zealand as well.

“We are all at home, we are not driving around as much as we usually are, so we are not banging in to each other and having accidents.

“So claims have gone right down, so that means car insurers costs have also gone right down,” she says.

She says there may be a bit of scope to look at contents insurance as well given burglaries are down.