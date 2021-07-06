Calls for more resources to help schools tackle cyber-bullying crisis

There are calls for greater resourcing of schools to help tackle an escalating cyber-bullying crisis.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mental health advocate, Mike King, says he's hearing from teachers every day over the issue as they call out for more support.

One Northland family have been deeply traumatised by their experience, and frustrated at their school's response.

Several abusive messages were allegedly sent to two Bream Bay college friends via Snapchat.

Source: TVNZ

"She's been told to kill herself on a daily basis, she's been fat-shamed on a daily basis, on the way to school, on the way home from school... on the bus," the victim's father said.

"She doesn't want to go on the bus - understand that now that's she's emotional and cutting herself - they want to see her cuts and all that sort of rubbish," he said.

1 NEWS has chosen not to identify the parents in order to protect their daughter.

"Her confidence has been stripped from her to be honest, that's what I think. I think she doesn't have any self-belief in herself whatsoever."

Two weeks ago, the girls finally reported the abuse to their parents, the school and then the police.

Because the Snapchat was sent outside school hours, it is beyond the school's influence but it's left the parents feeling angry and disappointed.

"The boys should have been stood down pending an investigation, so the girls were able to carry on as normal because they weren't the ones who sent the video or anything so why are they the ones who are being punished?" the victim's mother said.

The school has arranged a meeting with all the parents, taking a restorative approach first, before considering suspensions.

Bream Bay College principal Wayne Buck sees resolution as the first step.

"We're a small community school, our students live in our community, if they're outside of school they're causing as much grief as if they're inside, or more than if they're inside - so we like to resolve our own problems if we can," he said.

King says it's a problem across the board.



"I'm getting contacted by teachers on a daily basis telling me about the kids they've got on suicide watch," King said.

'They're telling me the rates of cutting is going through the roof, the fastest rising disorders amongst young girls is eating disorders and there is just not infrastructure in place to help these people."

The victim's concerned father couldn't agree more.

"I want positive change, I want more resources to be put into education and spotting this stuff and then drastic dramatic change," he said.