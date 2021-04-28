TODAY |

Calls for a law change to combat the messy problem of fly-tipping

Source:  1 NEWS

Fly tipping is a rubbish sight, but what will it take to clean up this costly community issue - is it time to dump the current legislation?

Your playlist will load after this ad

Councils are forking out big bucks to clean up after people dumping their rubbish on the side of the road. Source: Seven Sharp

Councils are forking out hundreds of thousands of dollars in clean ups, and court bills, while the dumpers aren't being held accountable.

In light of this, Gisborne Council is calling for a change to old legislation to allow them to make the perpetrators, not the public, pay.

“Fly tipping in Gisborne costs us nearly $95,000 per year and it's not fair that ratepayers pay that,” Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz told Seven Sharp.

The 1979 Litter Act only allows councils to fine people $400 and then hope it gets paid.

By the time the rubbish is removed and the person's fined or prosecuted that can be tens of thousands of dollars down the drain.

“What we’re looking for is the middle way - where we can charge someone up to $1000 so that we can recoup those costs,” Stoltz says.

“It's not just a Gisborne problem. I'm sure other councils around the country have the same problem with fly-tipping.”

Gisborne Council is hoping charging the dumper directly for the clean-up, will lead to cleaner streets.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'We didn’t bargain on this' – NZ citizen in India can't get home as travel ban lifts
2
South African boy, 5, not allowed to attend school in New Zealand despite parents having visas
3
Man who flew to NZ from Perth during travel bubble suspension could face jail time — Bloomfield
4
'I'm being kept in limbo'- British doctor in queue with more than 25,000 people applying for residency
5
Fair Go compares fat content in beef mince from six different Auckland stores
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:13

'I'm being kept in limbo'- British doctor in queue with more than 25,000 people applying for residency

Hopes Franz Josef infrastructure project will stop town being cut off by floods

Student allegedly kidnapped and robbed at Victoria University halls of residence
02:19

South African boy, 5, not allowed to attend school in New Zealand despite parents having visas