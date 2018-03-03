 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Calls to improve worker safety in Kiwi quarries

share

Ryan Boswell 

1 NEWS Reporter

The number of quarry workers being seriously injured is on the rise.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Accidents

Ryan Boswell

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

LIVE: Black Caps top order collapses, losing five quick wickets as they chase England's 234 in Wellington

2
Images of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's new Sandringham home

Photos: Take a look inside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's newly-bought quiet suburban home

3
Jordan Taufua and Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders celebrates Manasa Mataele of the Crusaders try against the Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium,Christchurch, New Zealand, 24th Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Ruthless Crusaders put Stormers to the sword in Christchurch

00:15
4
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

Watch as Ish Sodhi's perfect wrong-un leaves England batsman flabbergasted

00:24
5
Police discovered the children aged 11, 13 and 14, living among piles of rubbish and their own faeces.

California couple charged with child cruelty for keeping their children in plywood box home

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:15
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

LIVE: Black Caps top order collapses, losing five quick wickets as they chase England's 234 in Wellington

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of this afternoon's third ODI between the Black Caps and England at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 