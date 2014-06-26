 

Calls for Government to implement public health initiatives for drug users

International academics believe the New Zealand Government needs to implement and support public health initiatives for drug users.

Heroin

Source: Thinkstock

Programmes such as drug testing at festivals, needle exchanges and medically supervised injecting centres need to be legal and more readily available, they said today.

Dr Marianne Jauncey from Australia, who's the director at a Uniting Medically Supervised Injecting Centre in New South Wales, told the audience at the 2017 Parliamentary Drug Policy Symposium at parliament that organisations like hers don't encourage drug use.

They provide needles and a supervised environment.

"It's not a whole solution, but one to certain problems," she says.

She said they've prevented deaths and injuring in cases of overdose and are closer to the surface of the issue.

The executive director of the New Zealand Needle Exchange Programme Kathryn Leafe says drugs affect all parts of society but there's a disproportionate effect on socio-economic disadvantage.

However, "not everyone who uses drugs needs treatment, and not everyone who uses drugs develops a problem", she said.
"The war on drugs is a war on drug users at the moment."

Changing drug laws in Portugal didn't mean there was an influx of people visiting on drug holidays, just like opening a supervised injecting clinic in Kings Cross in Sydney didn't mean more people were shooting up, she said.

"We're not getting anyone else to use drugs. These people were going to use them anyway.''

By coming to these places to use, the opportunity is there to engage with them and provide other healthcare services at the same time.

Professor Fiona Measham from Durham University in the UK has studied and practised the testing of drugs at festivals and clubs.

She says drugs in the UK are easily available, cheaper and strong.

The service she co-directs, The Loops, does drug testing consultations where people at festivals or nightclubs can drop off their drugs to test.

The results take 30 minutes, and then the users need a 15 minute consultation about what's in their product.

Prof Measham insists The Loop is not facilitating people to take drugs or inciting crime, as they would be doing so anyway by just having the drugs.

The director of a similar programme in New Zealand, Know Your Stuff, Wendy Allison, says their presence at events is tolerated but not encouraged.

She said she is hesitant to put a number on the people that've been helped from testing as hospitals don't take records specifically of drug-related incidents.

However, she says there've been fewer hospitalisations at events where Know Your Stuff is present.

