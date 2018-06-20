 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Calls for equal recognition of rongoā Māori in healthcare

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A terminally ill woman is calling for greater access to Māori healing methods saying they've helped to keep her alive for years longer than doctors expected.

Tanya Fillia, her daughter Willow-Mina and husband John Fillia

Tanya Fillia, her daughter Willow-Mina and husband John Fillia

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

When Tanya Filia was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013, she went straight into chemotherapy and radiation treatment at Auckland City Hospital.

"It all happened really, really quickly too because the headaches were really massive and the symptoms were unbearable," she said.

Her daughter Willow-Mina was only three-years-old, and the school principal was struggling to come to terms with potentially leaving her.

"The thought of her growing up without a māmā, yeah was really, really hard. That's been the hardest thing."

After a year of chemotherapy and 42 treatments of radiation, Mrs Filia went into remission. But in 2015, her headaches were back.

The whānau was called into a hui at the hospital but she couldn't face the news.

"I left the room and my parents carried that for me. They were told I have two months to live and that my family needed to prepare that I may not make Christmas," Mrs Filia said.

It was then that Mrs Filia took her chances on rongoā Māori and natural therapies - and she hasn't looked back.

She prays, gets mirimiri or spiritual massages and has bathed in kawakawa.

She drinks herbal teas made especially for her by tohunga matakite or Māori spiritual healers, and she gets intravenous vitamic C.

Filmmaker Jessie McVeagh and her son Kahu.

Filmmaker Jessie McVeagh and her son Kahu.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Mrs Filia is still alive two-and-half-years later and her friend and filmmaker Jessie McVeagh has documented the whole thing.

"That footage over time of Tanya and her whānau - you can see on screen the change of what she looks like, her energy levels, compared to how she is now," Ms McVeagh said.

The Ministry of Health says it spends $1.9 million a year funding rongoā Māori services around the country, and has recently renewed rongoā funding contracts for 18 Māori health organisations.

But Mrs Filia says that is not enough, it can be hard to come by and it needs to be an option for healthcare.

"No doctor sat down at that time and said look, you can look at natural therapies, you can look at rongoā, your own healing practices. They just offered a chaplain and a hospice phone number.

"I am not telling people not to go and have chemotherapy or radiation, because it worked for me for two years. But there is a right for people to choose."

Cancer Society chief executive Mike Kernaghan says there is merit in taking a holistic approach to treatment, but clinicians' hands are tied.

"They can only ever really provide options that have a strong evidence base and that's the view that the Cancer Society support as well," he said.

"That is taking nothing away from what has transpired."

But University of Auckland researcher Erena Wikaire, who's doing her PhD on rongoa Māori, says there is demand for it, and the health system needs to be more open.

"Rongoā Māori is not necessarily an option that is readily accessible and affordable and if it was participants in my study have said that they would have a preference of using it."

Mrs Filia has a claim in the Waitangi Tribunal's health inquiry calling for equal recognition of rongoā Māori.

The film about her journey, He Oranga Pumau, will be played to MPs at Parliament tonight. 

Related

Health

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern catching up on reading.

Clarke Gayford shares new photo of Jacinda Ardern on Twitter '#stillwaiting' for baby to arrive, three days after due date

00:27
2
The Samoa team are underdogs ahead of their Pacific rugby league Test against fierce rivals Mate Ma'a Tonga.

Video: Toa Samoa stars Anthony Milford, Sam Kasiano show off traditional Samoan dance moves ahead of Tonga match

3

Identity of Australian man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting young girl revealed

02:33
4
Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.

Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as fuel tax debate ignites in Beehive

00:54
5
The NRL stars lit up their teams’ photoshoot with their boisterous laughs and unconventional team rituals.

Watch: Reporter treated to Konrad Hurrell and Andrew Fifita's larrikin antics in Mate Ma'a Tonga camp photoshoot

01:36
NZF President Deryck Shaw said controversial coach Andreas Heraf has gone on "special leave" while the investigation is carried out.

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf placed on 'special leave' as independent review launched following player mutiny

After Heraf criticised players after their loss to Japan, at least 10 of them penned complaints to NZF about the conduct of the Austrian.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern catching up on reading.

Clarke Gayford shares new photo of Jacinda Ardern on Twitter '#stillwaiting' for baby to arrive, three days after due date

"Anyone with aspirations of being PM, make sure you also have an appetite for reading and reading and reading and reading."

02:35
Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

NZ Football told not to contact Football Ferns with investigation into coach Andreas Heraf's conduct underway

The coach's conduct with the Ferns has drawn a complaint from the NZ Professional Footballers Association.

02:35
Elisha Watson quit her job last year to launch Nisa, an ethical underwear company providing employment opportunities for former refugees.

1 NEWS Community: The Wellington lawyer who quit her job to give former refugees a place in the workforce

Elisha Watson launched ethical underwear label Nisa this year, with the intention of providing women with refugee backgrounds with job opportunities.

The countries first refugee MP was speaking at a Stop Racism rally outside Parliament today.

'No child should be put in a cage' - Greens call on Jacinda Ardern to condemn US immigration policy

MP Golriz Ghahraman called the policy that sees some children of migrants separated from their parents "egregious breach of human rights".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 