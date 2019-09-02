Calls for equal Māori representation in new cancer agency

By Meriana Johnson of rnz.co.nz

A Māori health leader is calling for equal representation within the new cancer agency but wants Māori to decide what that looks like for themselves.

The Government announced it would establish a national Cancer Control Agency by December as part of its 10-year strategy, which also includes achieving cancer survival equity by 2030.

Māori are nearly twice as likely to die from cancer than non-Māori.

The Ministry of Health has committed to honouring the Treaty, saying it "will work in partnership with tangata whenua and support tangata whenua-led processes, actions and decision-making".

Hei Āhuru Mōwai - Māori Cancer Leadership Aotearoa chairperson Nina Scott said the government's commitment to working in partnership with Māori was promising.

"I am really pleased that the ministry's talking about true partnership with Māori because that hasn't happened before and that's why we have such massive inequities between Māori and non-Māori with regards to cancer, so we're more likely to get it.

"We are diagnosed later and our treatment is slower through the system and our treatment has poorer quality and the system doesn't do holistic-type care that we should be doing in this country."

However, she said the previous cancer strategy was also good, but ultimately failed because there was no partnership.

"I'm pleased with a lot of the content and what I am really interested in looking at is how that actually manifests in real terms, how that partnership is manifest and who is going to sit where, quite frankly."

Dr Scott declined to elaborate on what partnership should look like in the new agency, saying that she wanted the wider Māori population to decide.

"I think there needs to be a Māori Treaty partner at every level, especially at the higher top levels, obviously, but at the same time we can't just rely on one person, we also need to have that collective input."

She said she would be asking the Ministry of Health for resources to hold wānanga across the country to hear from Māori.

She was pleased that the ministry had included a mātauranga Māori framework in its strategy, which Hei Āhuru Mōwai had been pushing for.