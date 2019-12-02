Calls to conserve water in central Auckland suburbs after large water main bursts

A water has burst this morning in an Auckland park, with Watercare urging residents of several suburbs to conserve water while it is fixed.

The main burst in the park near Ivanhoe Road in Grey Lynn and a Watercare spokesperson said contractors had been on site since 7.45am, an hour after being notified at 6.45am.

No outages are expected, but residents within a wide area may experience lower water pressure than usual while the repairs are underway.

Water valves connecting to the main are located along Tay Street, Great North Road and Ivanhoe Road, and Watercare said traffic management is in place.

A spokesperson said the 550mm watermain is "one of the bigger water pipes in the CBD and we anticipate repairs could take up to 24 hours".

Residents in the affected areas are asked to conserve water.

The approximate area affected by a burst water main in Auckland on November 2, 2019. Source: Supplied

The cause of the burst is still unknown.

AFFECTED AREAS:

Westmere

Western Springs

Herne Bay

Saint Mary's Bay

Grey Lynn

Arch Hill

Newton

Freeman's Bay

Ponsonby