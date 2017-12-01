Calls for closure of several net fisheries after research shows they pose risk to yellow eyed penguins

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.
Released liquid nitrogen has sincedissipated and no one was hurt.
It seems Kiwis are keen on using the self-marriage services of the New Zealand celebrant on the Gold Coast.
That's because Lauer needed to demonstrate good character to the Overseas Investment Office.
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ