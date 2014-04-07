Calls for bigger fines for contaminated farm equipment after 700 litres of soil, waste found in harvester

There's a call for stiffer fines for importing contaminated farm equipment after a Christchurch company was fined $3000.

Gateway Cargo Systems Limited last week pleaded guilty in Christchurch District Court to one charge of falsely declaring the condition of a combine harvester header unit.

It declared the unit it was importing from Britain as new, but when it was examined more than 700 litres of soil and farm waste was found.

The court was told it could have done "incalculable damage" to the environment.

The Tractor and Machinery Association says the case shows MPI's biosecurity systems are working well.