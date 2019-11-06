Calls to ban use of private fireworks debated at Select Committee

Local government representatives were among those calling for legislation to ban private fireworks sales, during a presentation to Parliament’s Governance and Administration Select Committee today.

Auckland councillors Cathy Casey and Fa’anana Efeso Collins discussed the Auckland Council’s submission to the Government to introduce the legislation. The committee was considering a petition it received last year.

Dr Casey said there was only so much local government could do to ensure people were using fireworks appropriately and required central government support for a ban.

“We cannot, as local government, patrol every beach, every park and every street,” she said.

“The public mood in Auckland is for a ban.”

The pair came armed with photographs of fires in Auckland over Guy Fawkes weekend, including the blaze that broke out near Muriwai Beach’s gannet colony.

“Last week the number of incidents during Guy Fawkes included around 55 fires across the upper North Island,” Dr Casey said in a statement yesterday.

POLITICAL COURAGE

Mr Collins told the Select Committee enacting a ban would require “political courage”.

“Fireworks causes great harm and distress to people and animals,” he said.

He said introducing legislation would make rules clearer.

This was because local councils could only regulate firework use in areas like public places, rather than call for a general private prohibition, which required a central government law change.

Mr Collins also stressed the potential for public fireworks displays, as an alternative to private firework use, bringing communities together. He said public displays would have the added benefits of being predictable and safer.

Dr Casey and Mr Collins tried to call for the ban in 2018. Auckland’s governing body opted to conduct a public consultation.

The consultation showed 89 per cent of people were in support of ending the private use of fireworks.

At their February meeting Auckland’s governing body voted unanimously to ban the sale of fireworks to the general public and end their private sale.

Mr Collins also pointed to a petition presented to Parliament last year seeking the ban, which was signed by 18,000 people.

Malcolm Alexander, the chief executive of Local Government New Zealand, also presented to the committee.

His presentation followed the organisation’s AGM which saw 63.6 per cent of local government bodies nationwide voting for the ban.

He said the “substantive” vote made it “very clear” local governments wanted legislation from central government, rather than council-by-council bylaws.

BOOM BROTHERS

Auckland-based fireworks importer Boom Brothers director Steven Khov told the committee people against the retail selling of fireworks “speak as if we are doing something that is illegal”.

“We treat the sale of fireworks as if you were going to go into any shop to buy alcohol,” he said.

Mr Khov said he agreed “those who misuse fireworks should be punished accordingly”. However, he said there was enough regulation in place through council bylaws to regulate issues such as noise and its effects on animals.

He said police already had “appropriate authority” to deal with issues of misuse and when property was damaged.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to legislate against everything and take the joy out of Kiwi families,” he said.

“If fireworks are used appropriately and according to the instructions that are on every firework, I think there is very little danger or very little risk.”

Like the Auckland councillors, he also came armed with photos of “everyday Kiwi famil[ies] … enjoying themselves responsibly.”

James York, the manager of retailer Bad Boy fireworks, told the committee citing reasons of animal welfare to ban private firework use was a “cop-out”.

He said it was up to animal owners to look after the welfare of their animals.

Rather than legislation, he said it was about people talking to their neighbours instead if they wanted to use fireworks.

“We would be more than happy to run a joint campaign with the government in our stores saying ‘talk to your neighbours’,” he said.

ANIMAL EFFECTS

However, Debra Ashton from the animal rights group SAFE said private firework use could be unpredictable, making it difficult for animal owners to mitigate the effects fireworks may be having on their pets.

This was due to the stockpiling of fireworks for use throughout the year, an issue raised by multiple speakers today.

The NZ Vet Association also called for the ban on private sales.