Calls for Auckland's checkpoint rules to be simplified as businesses report delays

There are calls from the business community to simplify the procedure for passing through the Auckland region's Level 3 checkpoints.

The Employers and Manufacturer's Association (EMA) said this morning that a number of its members are concerned about the checkpoint process, which lacks "consistency of information" for those passing through.

EMA Chief Executive Brett O'Riley said "the system is just not working properly.

"We find it puzzling that people who have had exemptions as essential workers since lockdown in March cannot now use them to get through to do their jobs even though this is Alert Level 3," Mr O'Riley said.

"Some of our members have been told that it will take the Ministry of Health up to seven days to process their applications for exemptions, by which time we’ll likely be back at Alert Level 2.

"All we’re asking is for officials to adapt and respond the way they’re asking business to adapt and respond."

On Saturday police said they had stopped more than 50,000 people, and that 600 of those had been turned around.