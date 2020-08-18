TODAY |

Calls for Auckland's checkpoint rules to be simplified as businesses report delays

Source:  1 NEWS

There are calls from the business community to simplify the procedure for passing through the Auckland region's Level 3 checkpoints.

While clear at certain times, the checkpoint at Bombay is among the most congested. Source: 1 NEWS

The Employers and Manufacturer's Association (EMA) said this morning that a number of its members are concerned about the checkpoint process, which lacks "consistency of information" for those passing through.

EMA Chief Executive Brett O'Riley said "the system is just not working properly.

"We find it puzzling that people who have had exemptions as essential workers since lockdown in March cannot now use them to get through to do their jobs even though this is Alert Level 3," Mr O'Riley said.

"Some of our members have been told that it will take the Ministry of Health up to seven days to process their applications for exemptions, by which time we’ll likely be back at Alert Level 2.

"All we’re asking is for officials to adapt and respond the way they’re asking business to adapt and respond."

It says some trucks have been stopped at the Bombay checkpoint for up to four hours. Source: Breakfast

On Saturday police said they had stopped more than 50,000 people, and that 600 of those had been turned around.

A total of 13 checkpoints are now operating at the edges of the Auckland region.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
