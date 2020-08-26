Calls for all NCEA students to get automatic pass after Covid-19 disruptions

Covid-19 has caused massive disruption to the school year, especially for those sitting NCEA.

The Māori Party says students in lower decile areas have been the worst affected, and wants everyone sitting NCEA to be given an automatic pass.

Sydney Knott, a Year 13 student at Macleans College, hasn't been able to attend school for 40 days in total this year.

"It's really difficult to get in a schedule just at home alone, and it's really easy to lose motivation," he told 1 NEWS.

For the first lockdown, NCEA students were compensated by up to 10 credits. Now the Auckland Secondary Principals Association wants more of that.

"It's been a really devastating blow to students on lots of levels," says president Steve Hargreaves.

"It's affected learning, it's affected wellbeing, it's affected their whole school appearance.

"I've had a really good discussion with NZQA and the Ministry of Education about the possibility of extending the learning recognition credits and we're hopeful of a good outcome."

But the Māori Party wants to take that even further, saying all NCEA students should be given automatic passes for the year.

"The Covid 2020 education year is so deeply disrupted it's a write-off, and so we shouldn't penalise kids because of their inability to participate in remote learning," co-leader John Tamihere says.

But Health Minister Chris Hipkins has quickly poured cold water on the idea.

"No that is not something that the Government will consider," he says.

"Of course we do have to protect our qualification system and we are looking at other things that we can do, to support students."

The impacts of Covid-19 are apparently causing concern on the rugby field too, with talk some top Year 13 players believe the lack of games means they won't get picked up by the talent scouts.

They're considering returning to school next year to play a full season, but the Secondary School Sports Council says it's not necessary.

"The New Zealand rugby talent ID system is very sophisticated, they know where the talent is," chief executive Garry Carnachan says.

"You can't hide, they will certainly find you."