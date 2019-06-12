TODAY |

Callaghan Innovation's Lower Hutt facility gets $75 million taxpayer funded upgrade

Gracefield Innovation Quarter in Lower Hutt is set to get a $75 million upgrade, funded by the Government.

In a statement Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods says $75 million investment will mean New Zealand’s top scientists, engineers and researchers will have the modern facilities needed to help the economy become more productive and sustainable.

The site is home to over 200 world-leading scientists, researchers and technicians. It has specialist workshops, pilot plants, labs and equipment and world class measurement facilities.

The investment will mean that three new buildings can be built, as well as an extension to one building and extensive refurbishments to other existing buildings.

"The Gracefield Innovation Quarter plays an important role in connecting and supporting the innovation community. Its redevelopment will ensure Callaghan Innovation continues to help businesses to grow their investment in research and development," Ms Woods says.

"Last year around 270 companies benefited from these services, with this investment we hope to see that number grow, bringing us closer to achieving our coalition goal of increasing New Zealand’s R&D spend to 2 per cent GDP by 2027."

"Research and innovation provide the key to achieving our ambitions for a more productive, sustainable and resilient economy," Ms Woods says.


Microscope with lab glassware, science laboratory research and development concept. Source: istock.com
