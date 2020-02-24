Call for schools to step up support services as number of former refugees coming to NZ increases

Schools need to step up as the number of former refugees coming to New Zealand increases, says an Auckland researcher.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A study's underway into the experience of young migrants here and their loss of language and identity.

Auckland University lecturer Dr Naashia Mohamed says she’s focused on how they negotiate identity, “based on the way they use their language and the way their sense of belonging is influenced by their school experiences”.

She says many students have reported that “they feel regret because they can't speak their heritage language well”.

This year, New Zealand's annual refugee quota is lifting from 1000 to 1500.

Nelson College for Girls has more than 70 former refugee students on its roll and has developed a support programme over the past 10 years.

That includes employing a refugee education coordinator and bilingual tutors who sit alongside students in class. The school also runs an after-school homework club.

Deputy Principal Heather McEwen says that wouldn’t be possible without the contestable government funding they apply for each year.

“In any given classroom when you have 25, 26 students and... five different languages, plus coping with the myriad of levels that the Kiwi girls are at, it's just too difficult," says Ms McEwen

She says they also call on the community for help.

“One year we gained an Afghani girl and she was the only Afghani girl. So (we were) going around embarrassingly, to all of the Turkish takeaways in the area to find out if there was anyone who could speak Farsi. And we needed a woman because she was scared of men to try and come into the school and help us with translation," says Ms McEwen.

Dr Naashia Mohamed says some schools need to make important adjustments.

“One of the things that has come up repeatedly so far in the interviews is that when students are taken out of their classrooms for ESOL support classes, students feel marginalised or stigmatised in some way," says Ms Mohamed.

It can be a similar story when they're with their peers.

“If you're only allowing one language to be used in the classroom, i.e. English, then you're giving them the message that if you don't speak it, you're not welcome there," she adds.

At Nelson College for Girls, changes have been made overtime using feedback from the students.

For example, the girls have told teachers to avoid saying “get together in a group”.

“Because they feel really scared that no one will choose them and so if the teacher says ‘these are the groups’, then they feel really confident to work with the girls around them,” explains Ms McEwen.

In a statement, The Ministry of Education said it had increased funding for the additional quota refugees “to ensure there is sufficient support”.

It also provides funding for professional development for teachers and teacher aides, including resources to encourage students to use their home language in school.

Dr Naashia Mohamed has surveyed 150 people for her research so far and is seeking more participants.