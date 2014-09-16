TODAY |

Call for investigation over attempt to remove baby from Hawke's Bay Hospital

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay

An attempt to remove a baby from a teenage mother at Hawke's Bay Hospital last week needs to be investigated independently, a health board member says.

The hospital was put into lockdown after a stand-off between midwives, social workers and police, as they tried to take a newborn baby from its 19-year-old mother due to family violence concerns.

The baby was eventually allowed to remain with its mother under a care plan originally put together by her midwives and whānau.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board member Jacoby Poulain said she was concerned about how the incident was handled by all agencies.

Ms Poulain said she believed the hospital failed in its duty of care to look after the young mother.

"The midwives were locked out and effectively the patient was separated from her midwives at such a crucial time," Ms Poulain said.

"That is potentially a denial of her rights as a patient to access medical care. If that did happen, something is fundamentally wrong with that situation."

District health boards should have a greater say in child welfare matters, she said.

"It's not merely a matter between Oranga Tamariki and the whānau in terms of uplifts occurring at hospitals, but actually the health system is a crucial part of these matters."

Ms Poulain has written to health board chairperson Kevin Atkinson requesting his support for an independent investigation into the incident and allegations of racism and bullying of midwives at the hospital.

The Ombudsman would be the best agency to carry out such as investigation, given the number of public agencies involved, Ms Poulain said.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board has been contacted for comment.

- Anusha Bradley
rnz.co.nz

File image of a swaddled newborn sleeping.
More From
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Rex Timu says the meeting with the Hastings District Council and Te Mata Park was successful.
Mongrel Mob patching ceremonies will continue to be allowed on Te Mata Peak after council meets with gang members
2
Nathan-Wong was put into space by Sarah Hirini and never looked back in the 21-15 win.
Black Ferns Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong seals Canada title with runaway try in final against Aussies
3
The chemicals are up to 70 times the strength of the plant they’re derived from.
Concerns for consumers as popularity of powerful essential oils increases
4
Baskets of eggs to the Chinese market
Egg prices soar to record high as farmers shift away from caged hens
5
Pua Magasiva
Beloved former Shortland Street star Pua Magasiva dies
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:32
Odyssey Trust clinical manager Jennie Valgre and NZ Drug Foundation's Ben Birks talk to Breakfast about the series.

New web series teaches kids the real deal about using drugs
00:47
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met with Climate Change Minister James Shaw.

UN Secretary General urges governments to tax polluters in bid to cut carbon emissions

08:07
Kirsten Lummis talks through a recent case where a photo of a woman’s bra was held up in court by a defence lawyer.

Victim blaming in sexual assault cases 'appalling', Crown Prosecutor says amid damning statistics

Classic Kiwi brand Tip Top sold to global ice cream company