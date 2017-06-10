 

'This is what I call a house party' - Julian Savea outperforms Ronan Keating during impressive duet

All Black and Hurricanes winger Julian Savea has proved he is not just a talented rugby player after an impressive singing performance in a duet with Irish pop star Ronan Keating.

Savea's silky smooth voice came to the fore when he joined pop sensation Keating for an impromptu duet of his hit song 'When You Say Nothing At All'.
Source: Instagram/ Hannah Laity

Savea was celebrating his 100th game for the Hurricanes on Friday night when he was captured on camera joining Keating in a rendition of his hit song When You Say Nothing At All.

The video, posted to Instagram by teammate Beauden Barrett's partner Hannah Laity, shows Savea and Keating performing in front of Hurricanes coloured balloons with Savea more than holding his own with the famous singer.

Keating went to watch the Hurricanes play the Chiefs at Wellington's Westpac stadium before joining the All Black for post game celebrations.

The pair became friends after meeting at a Warratahs game in Sydney last year.

If video of Savea's performance catches on, next time Keating may find himself attending a concert by the All Black instead of a rugby game.

