'Call her the anti-Trump' - Jacinda Ardern's Vogue article released

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Vogue article has been released, calling her "young, forward-looking, and unabashedly liberal".

"Call her the anti-Trump" it says, in relation to being likened to Donald Trump due to Labour's immigration policy.

It contains a picture of Ms Ardern at Auckland's Bethells Beach.

The article talks about Ms Ardern's rise to power, her view of the importance of decreasing emissions, and her want of a "kinder" brand of politics.

Clarke Gayford with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Source: Getty

It describes NZ First as a "nationalist" party, and likens her view on poverty in New Zealand "with a blend of Bernie Sanders’s bluntness and Elizabeth Warren’s fearlessness".