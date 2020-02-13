TODAY |

Call for greater use of Marlborough's Wairau River by farmers amid near-drought conditions

Source:  1 NEWS

A deeper look in how Marlborough addresses its water storage problem is needed as the region verges on drought conditions, according to the local Federated Farmers President. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Marlborough branch president Philip Neal spoke to Breakfast amid the region’s record dry spell. Source: Breakfast

Last month, Marlborough experienced its second driest January in 90 years and in the last five years alone has seen three of the driest months of January ever recorded.

Phillip Neal, Marlborough Federated Farmers President, says the Wairau River needs to be optimised for water use year round to support Blenheim and farmers who rely on the local aquifer. 

"I think 98 percent of all the water that comes down the Wairau just goes out to sea, we should be capturing some of that. I feel, because water is the new gold isn't it?"

A bigger dam to support the community in needed to prevent the council from imposing water restrictions says Mr Neal. 

Once the aquifer reaches a certain level, local government imposes restrictions on how farmers can use water, preventing them from using it for irrigation. 

"I think for the health of the river, for irrigators and for Blenheim itself, because Blenheim’s water comes from the aquifer that flows through, we've got to have more water storage," says Mr Neal.  

A discussion with Government, he believes, may not happen until the bigger urban cities start to run out of water because of drought. 

New Zealand
Farming
Marlborough
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Death toll and confirmed coronavirus cases jump sharply in China as diagnosis parameters change
2
Samoan-born New Zealand boxer Jimmy 'The Thunder' Peau dies, aged 54
3
Waihi runs out of water, all schools in area closed until further notice
4
Watch: Seven Sharp reunites actors to recreate classic Mitre 10 sandpit ad
5
‘An MMA submission move?’ - Steven Adams’ teammates fume about foul as he shrugs it off
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:41

Effort to tackle homelessness sees new Government investment of $300 million

Fire ban put in place for close to the entire North Island amid drought conditions

Multiple arrests as police target gang crime in Southland, Dunedin
04:04

Paula Bennett reminds Shane Jones to keep things civil as general election campaign looms