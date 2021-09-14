Call goes out for vaccination bus name, Ardern rules out 'Bussy McBusface'

A 'Mr Whippy' style vaccine bus service is being rolled out, with the Prime Minister putting the call out for a creative name for the mobile unit - as long as it's not 'Bussy McBusface'.

by Anna Whyte and Breanna Barraclough

Australia has a similar scheme named, Jabba the Bus.

"I'm sure we can do better," Jacinda Ardern said.

"I'll leave it in the hands of creative New Zealanders. I know when you've seen challenges like this put out, you see enormous amounts of creativity."

"But I think 'Bussy McBusface' is probably already a given. Let's rule out 'Bussy McBusface' right from the beginning."

"We have some front runners," Ardern read out at the end of the press conference - Double Jab Ute and the Jabbin' Wagon.

Six buses will visit areas in Auckland from this Thursday, taking into account spots where vaccination rates are low or that people are having trouble accessing vaccines.

"The aim is to increase the network from an expected six on Thursday to 12 over the coming weeks," Ardern said.

ACT had called for the 'Mr Whippy' vaccine bus earlier today.

The Prime Minister is also pushing for Aucklanders to get vaccinated, in what she said intends to be "their last week of Level 4".

Jacinda Ardern said there was "nothing holding us back in Auckland when it comes to vaccines".

"It literally saves lives and prevents hospitalisation."

She also told Aucklanders who already had a booking later this month or next month, to bring it forward.

"Chance are you may be able to bring your vaccine."

Ardern said there was 90,000 places available this week.

For those who had not yet booked, Ardern said during the 1pm Covid briefing, "as soon as I wrap up, go and make a booking".