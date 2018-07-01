Call for employers to support and include older workers

Businesses are being urged to give older workers more consideration when advertising for employment and training opportunities.

A new paper, released by the Ageing Workforce Working Group highlights the significant issues New Zealand will face as the population ages and the birth rate declines.

"We are facing a perfect storm. The combination of an ageing population, a low birth rate, a labour shortage, a skills deficit and the changing nature of work means we need to tackle this issue now," said the working group in its paper 'Act Now, Age Later'.

"We are not alone. The ageing population is a growing trend around the globe, in particular for first world economies."

Data from Statistics New Zealand indicated that in 2017, one third of all employees were over the age of 55.

Key recommendations

The report contains three key recommendations, which the working group said would help older workers and businesses to thrive.

The first is for the government to implement a national strategy on the ageing workforce.

"[This] will ensure government agencies work collaboratively, ensure lifelong learning remains a top-of-mind consideration as our economy continues to change," said the group.

The second is the creation of a government-led task force or advisory board - to design key outcomes for both older workers and business owners.

The final recommendation is the development of a tool kit for both employers and workers, which all sectors can use to ensure best practice when dealing with senior workers.

"One size will not fit all - however an obvious starting point is finding some commonalities that sit across all business types, sectors, industries and sizes and that recognises the different needs of people," said the working group.

There needed to be policy and support to "include, rather than ignore" older workers.

Chief executive of the Employers and Manufacturers Association, Kim Campbell, said the ageing workforce was an "untapped resource", which was often overlooked.

"We need to find a way to unlock the potential of older workers and explore how public and private employers are preparing for an increasingly older workforce."

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said he supported the recommendations, saying businesses needed to start viewing older workers as a resource rather than a liability.