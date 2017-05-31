 

Call for convicted paedophiles to be stripped of NZ passports to help stop children 'being served up for sex'

Child sex offenders have been banned from travelling from Australia, and there are calls for the same rules to be introduced in New Zealand. 

The call comes after Australia banned registered sex offenders from holding a passport or travelling overseas.
Up to 20,000 registered sex offenders will be banned from travelling overseas or holding an Australian passport under new measures signed off by MPs.

Tearfund CEO Ian McInnes said while the move "seems tough" to clamp down on travel, it will only be when he "sees children stopped being served up for sex in brothels in South East Asia", he might consider it an "appropriate destination for child sex offenders to travel to". 

"I think it's reasonable to say you can't travel beyond the country. The damage they can do is absolutely immense," he told Breakfast.

"Let's keep them here. We have a great system for monitoring and supervising, and for saying if they continue to be a risk for society or if they have reformed."

About 400 of the 800 offenders who travelled overseas from Australia in 2016 were in breach of an obligation under state or territory laws to notify police of their intent to travel.

