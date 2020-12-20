From California to Christchurch: Mysterious metallic monolith appears at adventure park

A three-sided mysterious monolith, like ones spotted overseas, has appeared near the top of the hill of Christchurch Adventure Park today.

The park took to Facebook this afternoon to share its metallic discovery, asking people to share their thoughts about what it was and where it came from. The tower is estimated to stand about three metres tall, with each face about 40 to 50cm across.

Humorous guesses from social media users ranged from the monolith being a 6G tower, a Tesla charger or a marketing tactic.

It comes as similar towering structures were found in a Utah desert in November, in Romania earlier this month, and another days later at the pinnacle of a trail in Southern California.

It’s among a spate of monoliths spotted around the world, with some later revealed to be a public relations stunt.

When 1 NEWS called Christchurch Adventure Park this afternoon, the park’s events manager Cameron Hill was quick to shoot down that the monolith was a marketing ploy.

“It’s not a marketing thing … everyone’s scratching their heads,” Hill told 1 NEWS.

He said staff locked up and went home as usual last night, and by the morning, they found the structure near the top of the hill next to the chairlift.

The site was “difficult, but not impossible” to reach on foot, Hill added.

He said he was aware of monoliths appearing at various locations overseas.

One theory is that a local artist was wanting to have “a bit of fun and a bit of banter”. Hill said the monolith didn’t pose a safety risk.

Hill said it was too early to tell whether or not the monolith had encouraged people to come to the park.

“[But] it’s got people talking and laughing.”

He also said he didn’t know why the park had been chosen as the site for the monolith.

“I don’t know what it means to be honest.”