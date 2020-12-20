TODAY |

From California to Christchurch: Mysterious metallic monolith appears at adventure park

Irra Lee, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

A three-sided mysterious monolith, like ones spotted overseas, has appeared near the top of the hill of Christchurch Adventure Park today.

Three-metre tall monolith spotted in Christchurch Adventure Park. Source: Supplied

The park took to Facebook this afternoon to share its metallic discovery, asking people to share their thoughts about what it was and where it came from. The tower is estimated to stand about three metres tall, with each face about 40 to 50cm across.

Humorous guesses from social media users ranged from the monolith being a 6G tower, a Tesla charger or a marketing tactic. 

It comes as similar towering structures were found in a Utah desert in November, in Romania earlier this month, and another days later at the pinnacle of a trail in Southern California. 

It’s among a spate of monoliths spotted around the world, with some later revealed to be a public relations stunt. 

read more
Mysterious monolith pops up in California after puzzling sightings in Utah, Romania

When 1 NEWS called Christchurch Adventure Park this afternoon, the park’s events manager Cameron Hill was quick to shoot down that the monolith was a marketing ploy. 

“It’s not a marketing thing … everyone’s scratching their heads,” Hill told 1 NEWS. 

He said staff locked up and went home as usual last night, and by the morning, they found the structure near the top of the hill next to the chairlift. 

The site was “difficult, but not impossible” to reach on foot, Hill added. 

He said he was aware of monoliths appearing at various locations overseas. 

One theory is that a local artist was wanting to have “a bit of fun and a bit of banter”. Hill said the monolith didn’t pose a safety risk.  

Hill said it was too early to tell whether or not the monolith had encouraged people to come to the park. 

“[But] it’s got people talking and laughing.”

read more
Mysterious monolith toppled by group who said 'this is why you don't leave trash in the desert', visitor says

He also said he didn’t know why the park had been chosen as the site for the monolith.

“I don’t know what it means to be honest.”

He said park staff would be meeting tomorrow to discuss the next steps for the monolith. 

New Zealand
Business
Christchurch and Canterbury
Tourism
Irra Lee
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:51
'We cannot proceed with Christmas' - UK implements strict new Covid-19 lockdown for millions
2
Team NZ denied dominating Christmas Cup semi-final win due to time limit, little wind
3
New South Wales reports 30 new Covid-19 cases as Sydney outbreak grows
4
Wellington police impound 10 vehicles in covert operation targeting illegal street racing
5
Kiwis to get unique view of Jupiter and Saturn this weekend last seen 400 years ago
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person dead after crash on State Highway 3 near Whanganui

Six new Covid-19 cases recorded in NZ since Friday, all in managed isolation

Couple killed in helicopter crash north of Kaikōura to be farewelled Wednesday

When to travel to avoid the traffic jams these holidays