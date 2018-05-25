 

Calf stranded on ledge over swollen Otaki River dramatically rescued by SPCA

The SPCA National Rescue Unit have carried out the dramatic rescue of a young cow that appeared to have fallen down a cliff and become stranded on a ledge over the dangerously swollen Otaki River on Thursday.

The rescue of a calf from the Otaki river.

Source: SPCA

The SPCA NRU posted images of the rescue on their Facebook page, which showed them donning wetsuits and using a raft to rescue the scared young calf.

Text accompanying the pictures outlined how the situation unfolded: "Veterinarian Steve sedated the already weak calf. Once sedated the calf was lifted (with some difficulty!) into the front of the boat, where he was monitored until the exit point was reached further downstream.

"After a check from the vets, the calf was taken back to the Waikanae centre to recover. Today, he is up and about, munching happily on hay."

Cow after the rescue.

Source: SPCA

Co-operation between rafting company Captivate Adventures the SPCA and the Massey University Veterinary Emergency Response Team saw a happy ending for a very lucky young cow.

