Cafes and restaurants can reopen with restricted takeaway services under Alert Level 3

Restaurants and cafes received a much needed lockdown "lifeline" today as the Prime Minister outlined how restrictions will ease upon leaving Alert Level 4. Among the changes at Level 3: Hospitality establishments can reopen for takeaway, albeit with restrictions in place.
While public-facing bars, cafes and restaurants will remain closed, food delivery, drive-throughs, online shopping and click and collect shopping can begin.
That means cafes will be able to do click and collect.
"You cannot engage in face-to-face actions," Ms Ardern cautioned.
The Restaurant Association says it has been working closely with Government on a contactless delivery and pick up plan.
“The ability to offer takeaway and delivery services offers our industry a lifeline in the lockdown,” said Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois.
“It’s not a full solution and will not suit all industry, but it may help keep some business afloat where it is appropriate.”
Ms Bidois has presented the Contactless Delivery Programme to the Epidemic Response Committee, Government ministers, MBIE and MPI. Once the details have been finalised, it will be made available to all 2300 of its members.
The programme includes guidelines for how production, delivery, drive-throughs and pick-ups will work.
Contactless delivery plan key points:
• Online or phone contactless ordering
• Restricted menus and minimal staff in kitchens to prepare orders
• Description of safe spot for leaving package
• Delivery drivers to be wearing gloves and face masks
• Delivery driver to knock on door and send text when food has arrived and ensure that the food is taken inside the property but watch from a two-metre distance