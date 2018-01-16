TODAY |

Cadbury's Caramilk chocolate is set to return to NZ shelves after 'overwhelming fan requests'

Chocolate maker Cadbury has announced the return of fan-favourite Caramilk in response to what the brand called "overwhelming fan requests".

"It's the fans who are responsible for bringing Caramilk back, which is why we’re so excited about this launch," Cadbury spokesman Will Papesch said.

"We know there has been speculation and anticipation in recent weeks, and we're thrilled that the countdown is over and Caramilk is being reunited with its most loyal fans." 

Fans took to Facebook to share their delight on Cadbury's announcement - many who had missed out in its first release. But power-to-the-people struck again: the comments were dominated by demands for the brand to bring back it's Marble chocolate next.

Caramilk chocolate will hit shelves in supermarkets and dairies throughout the country from September 30.

As well, Cadbury announced it will crown the New Zealand city which has "historically most favoured Caramilk chocolate blocks" by giving it the title of Caramilk Capital of New Zealand for 2019.

The winning town, announced in November, will get an immersive pop-up Caramilk Café experience, where Cadbury fans can sample all sorts treats.

Cadbury Caramilk will return to supermarkets on September 30. Source: 1 NEWS
