Cadbury workers coming to terms with redundancy as factory shifts to Australia

Jessica Mutch 

1 NEWS Reporter

Donna Bouma and Terressa Gooch have worked at the Cadbury factory in Dunedin for 16 years - but they'll soon be looking for a new place to work.

Around 360 jobs are set to go at the end of the year as it's too far from Australia, where most of its products are sent.
Source: 1 NEWS

The factory is set to close down at the end of the year, with the loss of 360 jobs.

Cadbury says two thirds of its chocolate products are sent to Australia - and shipping is just too expensive.

Donna says the workforce is taking it hard.

"There's lots of single parents, single income earners, partners, kids, yeah - a lot of family," she says.

"Yeah, it's just unbelievable - very surreal not knowing what's going on and why."

Terressa agrees, saying"it's a bit raw at the moment - it's hard to process ... it's hard to step away from your emotions."

The Cadbury factory has been one of Dunedin's biggest employers for decades, and the union representing its workers says it will meet with company bosses to discuss the move next week.

Jessica Mutch

Food and Drink

Dunedin and Otago

