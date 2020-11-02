Cabinet to review alert levels outside of Auckland

Government Ministers will meet Monday to review the alert level settings for the country outside of Auckland.

Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson. Source: 1 NEWS

Later this afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will announce any decisions made from the Cabinet meeting.

This will be streamed live on 1news.co.nz and on TVNZ 1 and Facebook.

New Zealand currently sits at Alert Level 3 until at least 11.59pm Tuesday, while Auckland remains in full lockdown in Level 4 with the next review for the city in a week on September 13.

The rest of the country has been at Level 3 since 11.59pm Tuesday August 31 and Northland since Thursday night.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Sunday that officials has been working on advice since Saturday.

"Just as we gave advice around strengthened Alert Level 3 arrangements, we have come up with some additional advice around strengthen Alert Level 2 arrangements," Dr Bloomfield said.

"If there was to be, and it's feasible, an Alert Level 4-2 boundary, arguably that boundary should be even tighter than it is under an Alert Level 4-3 boundary.

"We're just working through what that might mean in terms of putting it into operation."

He also said wider mask use could be part of changes that could be advised to Level 2.