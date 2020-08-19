Cabinet ministers to consider Covid-19 lockdown settings today

Cabinet ministers will meet this morning to review the Covid-19 lockdown settings, but are not expected to make a definitive decision on whether to relax them.

Jacinda Ardern in Parliament as she announced extension to Covid-19 restrictions on August 14 Source: Getty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will update the public at a 1pm news conference alongside Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

One week ago, Ardern confirmed Auckland would stay at Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country at Level 2 until at least the end of Wednesday, 26 August.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At the time, she described the move as a "short but precautionary hold" which Cabinet would review on 21 August.

Speaking yesterday, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said ministers would consider the most up-to-date information from the recent "surge of testing" and contact tracing.

"There's not an exhaustive hard-and-fast set of rules here. It ultimately comes down to judgements."

What it would take for Government to drop Alert Levels in tomorrow's review

New Zealand yesterday recorded five new cases of Covid-19, bringing the size of the cluster to 78. Another two cases remain under investigation.

Hipkins declined to say when the public should expect an announcement on whether restrictions would be eased.

"We do - when we make those decisions - rely on information right up to the hour before we sit down as a Cabinet."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bloomfield told reporters he would advise ministers on whether he was confident officials had been able to "draw the net tightly" around the outbreak to contain it.

"The level of testing that's been done outside of Auckland will also give us a very good picture about whether there has been spread beyond Auckland."

ACT Party leader David Seymour yesterday told RNZ the latest test results indicated the lockdown should be relaxed next week.

"It would be absurd to keep Auckland at Level 3 for another week, unless there's more outbreaks and heaven forbid that."

Hipkins is also expected to issue an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act on Friday, setting out the expected testing frequency for border workers.