Cabinet meets amid Wellington Covid scare

Jessica Mutch McKay, 1 NEWS Political Editor
I NEWS understands Cabinet is sitting now.

Cabinet usually meets on Mondays with senior Ministers and the Prime Minister. 

High powered changes generally need to be made by Cabinet agreement.  

It comes after a recently confirmed case travelled from Sydney to Wellington and back again over the weekend. 

The person arrived just after midnight on Saturday before flying back to Sydney just after 10am on Monday morning, NSW Health confirmed yesterday evening. They subsequently tested positive in New South Wales.


