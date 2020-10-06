Cabinet made 'wrong choice' to move Auckland down to Alert Level 1 - epidemiologist

Auckland is set to move down to Covid-19 Alert Level 1, however one leading epidemiologist is warning it was the "wrong choice".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced Auckland would join the rest of the country at Alert Level 1 at one minute to midnight tomorrow. Auckland had been at Level 2 since September 22.

Ardern said all signs pointed to the previous Covid-19 outbreak being under control, adding there was a 95 per cent probability of the Auckland cluster being eliminated.

However, University of Otago epidemiologist and public health expert Professor Michael Baker told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning he'd have preferred a move to "Level 1.5".

"We're told the enemy is complaceny yet we're going straight to Level 1 and I think that's actually the wrong choice, we should have this other level at least for a few weeks until we're certain that this outbreak is definitely finished and we're back into an elimination mode," he said.

Under Level 1 face masks are no longer mandatory on public transport and there are no more limits on gatherings.

Baker said there were many benefits to keeping face coverings compulsory including encouraging use of public transport as some people might be put off if others aren't wearing one.

"I'm certainly comfortable with Auckland moving down a notch but I think that notch should be 1.5 because we know how this virus is transmitted - it's mainly from respiratory droplets and aerosol so masks are still the best ways of limiting that mode of transmission," he said.

"So when we tell people 'keep washing your hands', actually ahead of that in the queue of things to do we should be saying 'continue to wear your mask on public transport and aircraft and certain other indoor environments'."

Baker said the White House cluster in the US likely stemmed from close contact indoors where someone without a mask was "basically spraying out the virus in droplets and aerosols".

"Hand washing would have helped but it won't stop that kind of cluster so that's the behaviour we really need to develop in New Zealand."