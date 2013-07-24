Bystanders take down knife-wielding robber during Nelson dairy robbery

Police say they have apprehended two teens after an aggravated robbery in Tahunanui, Nelson this afternoon.

Three males armed with knives entered a dairy on Roto Street about 3pm, Police said, and two members of the public who saw it happening helped overpower one of the men with the help of the dairy owner.

The two others ran off without taking anything from the shop and a second offender was caught a short distance from the shop, and the third is yet to be found.

Police say they don't recommend confronting robbers, but the actions of the members of public helped them to make arrests in this case.