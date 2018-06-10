 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Byjingos, we will get there' - Labour candidate falls short in Northcote by-election, but remains hopeful

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Labour Party's Shanan Halbert lost to National's Dan Bidois in yesterday's Northcote by-election, but continues to remain positive in going forward.

National’s Dan Bidois took out the by-election, beating Labour’s Shanan Halbert.
Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking last night, Shanan Halbert started by thanking his family for their support throughout the election.

"It isn't an easy task standing by a partner and son who wants to be an MP, and it just keeps on taking that little bit longer to get there."

"But byjingos, we will get there," Mr Halbert said.

Mr Halbert ran against former Northcote electorate National MP Jonathan Coleman in the 2017 election, where he reduced the margin between National and Labour from a 9,700 majority in the 2014 election to 6,200 in 2017.

Last night New Zealand's newest MP came ahead of Mr Halbert by 1,362 votes.

Despite the defeat Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was proud of Mr Halbert.

"Our original analysis shows that Labour's roughly boosted its numbers here tonight by roughly 10 percent," Ms Adern said.

"A huge part of that comes down to the strong campaign that was run Shanan, so we're really proud of that."

Related

Politics

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Trio remain in Waikato Hospital after botulism scare.

Church withholds $60,000 in funds raised for Putaruru family hospitalised after severe poisoning


00:19
2
The First Lady appeared with the US President at an event in Washington today – her first time outside the White House since May 10.

Trump calls wife Melania's supposedly 'routine' medical procedure a 'big operation'

3
Our Political Editor analyses the big changes to immigration that will see new wage threshold requirements introduced.

Immigration New Zealand reviewing processes after deporting woman who’d gone to police with assault complaint

00:20
4
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

00:48
5
Karl Tu'inukuafe made his first All Blacks appearance in the 52-11 victory over France.

Watch: All Blacks debutant dedicates Test debut to grandparents - 'I know they're looking down on me'

00:14
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.

00:15
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

00:20
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.

00:15
Golden State claimed back to back titles with a 108-85 win over the Cavaliers.

Golden State Warriors claim 2018 NBA title with 4-0 thrashing of Cleveland Cavaliers

The Warriors claim back-to-back titles, and their third in four years with a 108-85 win.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 