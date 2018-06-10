'Byjingos, we will get there' - Labour candidate falls short in Northcote by-election, but remains hopeful

Labour Party's Shanan Halbert lost to National's Dan Bidois in yesterday's Northcote by-election, but continues to remain positive in going forward.

Speaking last night, Shanan Halbert started by thanking his family for their support throughout the election.

"It isn't an easy task standing by a partner and son who wants to be an MP, and it just keeps on taking that little bit longer to get there."

"But byjingos, we will get there," Mr Halbert said.

Mr Halbert ran against former Northcote electorate National MP Jonathan Coleman in the 2017 election, where he reduced the margin between National and Labour from a 9,700 majority in the 2014 election to 6,200 in 2017.

Last night New Zealand's newest MP came ahead of Mr Halbert by 1,362 votes.

Despite the defeat Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was proud of Mr Halbert.

"Our original analysis shows that Labour's roughly boosted its numbers here tonight by roughly 10 percent," Ms Adern said.