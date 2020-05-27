Buyers caught up in delayed Kiwibuild development wish they'd never heard of the scheme

One Kiwibuild buyer, who wished to remain anonymous, told 1 NEWS he was delighted when he first won a ballot for a Kiwibuild home in the complex.



"I was thrilled to be honest, I had almost given up on the idea of owning my own home. This seemed like a really good way to get started, to get on the ladder."



But the repeated delays have left him and his partner now paying rent for two more years in a poor quality rental property - despite having paid their deposit.



They're now wishing they'd never heard of Kiwibuild.



"I would have to say my wife and I are quite gutted with the way things have gone."



National's housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says it's totally unacceptable for people investing in a government housing programme to be treated this way.



"They put their faith in the Kiwibuild brand, they paid their money and now they've been left high and dry."



The new June 2022 construction target is just one month before the sunset clause comes into effect in July 2022 - where the developer or buyers can terminate the contract, raising fears the Kiwibuild buyers could be without a home three years after paying their deposit.



"It will poison anyone's desire to go anywhere near a Kiwibuild home in the future and the government must fix it," Ms Willis said.



Housing Minister Megan Woods concedes it's very disappointing.



"It is very unfortunate for those first home buyers who are caught up in this," she told 1 NEWS.



Ms Woods says the Government is no longer getting involved in off-the-plans developments for Kiwibuild and people who want out of the Monark development should approach the developer directly and told 1 NEWS some people have already had their deposits fully refunded.



"If someone in particular wants to touch base with my office we can certainly give them the details of the developer to have a conversation with along with their solicitor to see if they can negotiate an early release from their contract," she said.



But the Wellington Company director Ian Cassels says his company hasn't formed a position on that yet and they couldn't have an "endless amount" of people withdrawing from the development.



Mr Cassels sympathises with people waiting for their new home in his delayed development.



"That's not what our intention was - we had advanced negotiations with a contractor who I believe practically committed to it and then withdrew."



He is confident the development will be completed well before the sunset clause comes into play.

