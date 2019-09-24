TODAY |

Busy morning in NYC for Jacinda Ardern as she meets with world leaders, Facebook CEO

It's been a busy day for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in New York with several high-profile meetings and appearances.

Ms Ardern met with world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which they discussed a post-Brexit free trade agreement.

She also had a behind-closed-doors discussion with Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg in which talks focused on bringing those in power together to combat violence and extremism online. It comes as Ms Ardern continues her work after the Christchurch Call - which is in response to the March 15 terrorist attacks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Source: Supplied

The Prime Minister will later be addressing the United Nations Climate Action Summit, and she has a 20-minute meeting booked with US President Donald Trump where again she will push New Zealand's best interests in trade.

TVNZ's US correspondent Rebecca Wright told Breakfast this morning media won't be able to sit in on the meeting.

"The news has been locked out, the fake news as Donald Trump likes to call the media here in the United States, has been locked out of the meeting at the Americans request so they will have one official photographer and I hope they're good because we really want to see as much as we can of the top of that meeting - any handshake, any small talk between the pair."

Wright said we'll have to rely on Ms Ardern's version of events when she talks to media after the meeting.

The Prime Minister met with British counterpart Boris Johnson and held a meeting with Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg, Source: Breakfast
