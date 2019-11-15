TODAY |

Busy link from SH1 to SH2 closed, boy seriously injured, following serious crash in Waikato

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato

The link from State Highway 1 to State Highway 2 has been closed in both directions following a serious crash on State Highway 2 in the Waikato this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene following a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Pinnacle Hill Road, in Mangatawhiri, at around 3.15pm, police said.

Six people were injured in the incident. Four people have since been transported to various hospitals, according to St John, including a boy who was airlifted to Starship Hospital in a serious condition.

Motorists have been advised to travel to Koheroa Road from Mercer (SH1) through to Mangatawhiri.

"Traffic on SH2 should take Koheroa Rd at Mangatawhiri through to Mercer," NZTA said.

The road has since been closed and the serious crash unit has been advised.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Pinnacle Hill Road, in Mangatawhiri. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Thousands of Countdown supermarket workers to get living wage pay rise
2
Authorities now investigating fourth death of person taking Pharmac-funded epilepsy drug
3
Joint funeral being held for two babies who died of suspected measles in Samoa
4
Kieran Read reveals early interaction with Richie McCaw that left him 's******* myself'
5
People with mental health problems will be shot by new armed police, foundation says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Two people dead after two-car crash closes Hawke's Bay Expressway
02:33

Ex-Gloriavale members detail challenges, heartbreak of transitioning to the outside world
01:08

Man and child escape Christchurch house fire that killed one person

Thousands of Countdown supermarket workers to get living wage pay rise