Busy link from SH1 to SH2 closed, boy seriously injured, following serious crash in Waikato

The link from State Highway 1 to State Highway 2 has been closed in both directions following a serious crash on State Highway 2 in the Waikato this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene following a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Pinnacle Hill Road, in Mangatawhiri, at around 3.15pm, police said.

Six people were injured in the incident. Four people have since been transported to various hospitals, according to St John, including a boy who was airlifted to Starship Hospital in a serious condition.

Motorists have been advised to travel to Koheroa Road from Mercer (SH1) through to Mangatawhiri.

"Traffic on SH2 should take Koheroa Rd at Mangatawhiri through to Mercer," NZTA said.

The road has since been closed and the serious crash unit has been advised.