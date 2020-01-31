Busker's top tips on how to make a living as a street entertainer

There are very few types of performance as pure as busking.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It costs nothing to watch and you're free to leave at any time, with no obligation to pay at the end.

The burden of payment falls entirely on the performer, so how do they ensure they make a living?

“In my eyes, it's pure. It's exciting to do. You turn up, you don't know what's going to happen,” street performer Jon Hicks said.

Despite two decades of practice, however, Mr Hicks said anything can happen.

“At the beginning of the show, you’ve got to build a crowd,” he said.

Sometimes, people will stand and shout, while others listen loudly to music.



“My normal thing is putting out a rope and then start doing something that looks kind of skillful or looks intriguing and hopefully people will stop.

“I draw a chalk hook and hang it on this piece of paper. It makes people think I'm clever.”

To keep the audience, however, the show needs to go a certain way, he said.

“People have to know that something more exciting is going to happen next.”

“The wages all come from the audiences.

“My show doesn't have any juggling, no acrobatics, no break dancing, no stupid costumes.