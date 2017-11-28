 

Businessman Sir William Gallagher apologises after causing anger by calling Treaty of Waitangi a 'farce'

Sir William Gallagher has addressed his controversial comments on Maori in an open letter today, in which he apologised for any offence caused. 

The protest played out at the Gallagher Group offices in Hamilton.
The letter comes following Sir William Gallagher's speech to Waikato business people last Friday, where he declared the Treaty of Waitangi a farce.

He said he is "not a historian." 

Sir Gallagher said since his comments last week, he has been doing further reading and acknowledges that "I also need to seek more research and understanding on this topic from various viewpoints."

The Waikato-Tainui kaumatua entered Gallagher Group's Hamilton office dressed in KKK robe today.
"I apologise for any offence taken and in particular for any inference that my views somehow represented an anti-Maori sentiment as this is not my intention." 

On Tuesday morning, a man in a white robe with "KKK" across the front protested outside of the Gallagher Group's Hamilton office.

The man was Waikato-Tainui kaumatua Taitimu Maipi, who said he believed Sir William's comments were "very much" out of date.

Timi Te Maipi was protesting Gallagher Group CEO's comments that the Treaty of Waitangi is a farce.
"Sir Gallagher sort to referred to racist statements which is very similar to the KKK over in America," Mr Maipi said. 

