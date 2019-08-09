TODAY |

Businessman fined $10,000 for allowing unlicensed electrical work

More From
New Zealand
Business
Crime and Justice

By Harry Lock of rnz.co.nz

A Wellington business owner has been ordered to pay over $10,000 for allowing an unsupervised trainee to carry out prescribed electrical work.

Dhiraj Gogna, director of LEDRUS Holdings Limited, pled guilty to allowing a trainee electrician to carry out two jobs, without a practising certificate.

The charges date back to 2017, when two homeowners purchased vouchers off the website Groupon, for eight hours of work, to be carried out by a registered electrician.

But in both cases, the person who purchased the work, checked the Electrical Workers' Register, and found that the electrician who did the job was not licensed to carry it out unsupervised.

In one instance, Mr Gogna arrived with the trainee to "scope out" the work, before leaving, allowing the trainee and an apprentice to finish the work.

In a statement, the registrar of electrical workers, Duncan Connor, said that Mr Gogna's actions were "both highly irresponsible" and "illegal".

"It is important that all prescribed electrical work is carried out by a licensed electrical worker," he said. "Or if the work is being completed by a trainee, that they are supervised by someone who is licensed whilst doing so."

Mr Connor advised anyone who is looking to hire an electrician, to consult the register, or ask to view the electrician's license ID card.

The Wellington District Court ordered Mr Gogna to pay a total of $10,800 plus costs.

A file image of an electrician working.
A file image of an electrician working. Source: Pexels
More From
New Zealand
Business
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'My story of hell' - Woman lost two family members in a crash caused by truck driver on meth
2
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.
Hansen denies having any concerns about All Blacks' form, saying they expected to be ordinary in the first Two Tests
3
The Leader of the Opposition is concerned about a precedent being set but protesters who claim they're already home are fighting back.
Simon Bridges criticises Jacinda Ardern for her handling of Ihumātao, says she should tell protestors to 'go home'
4
Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth.
Scott Barrett's case to be considered by SANZAR committee tonight
5
Barrett said the team will "get around him" after he become the fourth All Black ever to be sent off.
'I reminded him he's not a dirty player' - Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'carrying a lot of responsibility' after red card
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'My story of hell' - Woman lost two family members in a crash caused by truck driver on meth

02:18
The claims were made after invitations to the society's 150th anniversary dinner asked men to come wearing everyday business suits and women to turn up in cocktail dresses.

NZ Law Society under fire for 'sexist' dress code recommendations

John Tamihere wants hotline to report homeless if elected mayor
02:36
Authorities now believe most of the rubbish from an old landfill site has been cleaned up army to after this weekend.

Protecting Fox River from future rubbish spills could cost $2.8 million