Businesses work overtime to ensure they are protected from ransomware attack

Ryan Ko gives an update on how companies taking precautions against WannaCry, and how you can protect yourself as well.
00:58
1
The music megastar says he "really, really, likes New Zealand" and shows off Maori necklace he never takes off.

Watch: Ed Sheeran comes out swinging for NZ in Aussie interview - 'They are better at rugby'

00:25
2
Poor Daniel. He went to get the coffees for his colleagues, only had a bit of a mishap.

Jack's expression says it all: Daniel fails to turn up for Breakfast news headlines after spilling coffee on himself

00:30
3
Santner dismantled the Irish batters, outwitting them with some spectacular spin bowling to finish with figures of 5-50 today in an ODI.

Watch: Mitchell Santner's spin masterclass dismantles Ireland to deny them a shock win over the Black Caps


02:03
4
Cyber security officials say they'll be staying vigilant with the working week starting tomorrow.

Windows users urged to update their system as Wannacry virus continues

04:39
5
Plus-sized model Hannah Gough is the second person to be eliminated from Redemption Island.

'My fate was sealed when they saw me' - Powerlifter says Survivor New Zealand contestants could not see past her size

01:44
Bill English says property speculators have largely been dealt with and houses are being built as fast as is possible.

PM fires back at Labour's property flip tax loophole claims, saying it's already sorted

03:21
The Mad Butcher tells Warriors fans to pick themselves up after a 22-point half time lead was squandered against Penrith on Saturday.

'The real fans will hang in tight' - Sir Peter Leitch rallies Warriors fans after second half collapse to Panthers

00:26
Bill English joked about his recent social presence, saying he hoped his 'walk-run' video would inspire people to get out and exercise.

'It will brighten up considerably!' - Laughing PM happy to pass his social media to Paula Bennett

00:18
The singer ignored the prankster until security escorted him away

Watch: Man wrapped in Aussie flag jumps onstage and moons Eurovision audience

00:54
Professor Neil Siegel talks to Q+A's Jessica Mutch on the firing of James Comey.

‘It’s the single most troubling act the President has made’ – The reasons for firing FBI director don't add up, says US law expert

