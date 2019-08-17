Businesses urged to imply domestic violence leave to their policies

Businesses are being called on to implement plans for domestic violence leave with concerns less than a third of small and medium sized businesses have done so despite the law changing almost five months ago.

The law allows for 10 days paid domestic violence leave but in a recent survey of 300 small to medium businesses; only 30 per cent had implemented the policy to manage domestic violence leave, 47 per cent hadn’t made any changes, and 23 per cent didn’t know or preferred not to say.

Employers are being urged to make their employees a priority with national domestic abuse charity Shine is encouraging businesses to make it easier for victims to come forward.

"It would be our hope that this becomes the norm for businesses to have policies," Shine DVFREE and Policy Adviser Holly Carrington told 1 NEWS.