TODAY |

Businesses urged to add domestic violence leave to their policies

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Employment

Businesses are being called on to implement plans for domestic violence leave with concerns less than a third of small and medium sized businesses have done so despite the law changing almost five months ago.

The law allows for 10 days paid domestic violence leave but in a recent survey of 300 small to medium businesses; only 30 per cent had implemented the policy to manage domestic violence leave, 47 per cent hadn’t made any changes, and 23 per cent didn’t know or preferred not to say.

Employers are being urged to make their employees a priority with national domestic abuse charity Shine is encouraging businesses to make it easier for victims to come forward.

"It would be our hope that this becomes the norm for businesses to have policies," Shine DVFREE and Policy Adviser Holly Carrington told 1 NEWS.

"It's really important that people don’t have to choose between their own personal safety and financial security." MYOB head of employee services Felicity Brown said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A domestic abuse charity is calling on businesses to step up with less than a third of small and medium-sized businesses having plans to manage domestic violence leave. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill Williams scores against the Wallabies
All Blacks humiliate Wallabies, lock Bledisloe Cup away for another year with Eden Park drubbing
2
Aaron Smith finished off a lethal move against Australia at Eden Park.
All Blacks thrash Wallabies to restore pride, retain Bledisloe
3
1 NEWS
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
4
The All Blacks winger had a night to remember, including his first Test try.
Sevu Reece lights up Eden Park with solo stunner against Wallabies
5
Imagine if you could buy a book that would tell you who was going to win the Rugby World Cup?
After hundreds of hours crunching numbers, Kiwi accountant says he knows who will win World Cup
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
It’s been labelled the biggest Māori land protest in decades.

Treaty academic supports Ihumātao protesters: 'Crown playing dictator of iwi'

Flooding in Horowhenua region after heavy rain
00:31
The avalanche did not result in any injuries or damage to facilities.

Ski field avalanche control team triggers massive Mt Ruapehu avalanche
02:00
The Auckland University research says poor nutrition is one of the leading causes of early death in New Zealand and allowing food companies to self-regulate just isn't working.

Most packaged food 'ultra-processed' and unhealthy, study finds