Businesses impacted by White Island tragedy, Westland extreme weather get $5m Government boost

The Government has decided to put $5 million towards small businesses in Whakatāne impacted by the eruption at Whakaari/White Island and also in Westland after landslides and flooding ripped through the area this month.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement today, saying the funding decisions and criteria is yet to be determined.

"What we are acknowledging is that there is likely to be wider impacts on the area, a place that has traditionally relied on tourism for employment and for economic activity," she said.

Ms Ardern said a number of employees would be impacted by the eruption on White Island/Whakaari.

Officials and Government Ministers will work on the final criteria over the summer period.

"We don’t see this necessarily being the totality of the need in these areas, but we thought it was important we were working to address immediate needs in Whakatāne and also Westland."