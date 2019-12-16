TODAY |

Businesses impacted by White Island tragedy, Westland extreme weather get $5m Government boost

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The Government has decided to put $5 million towards small businesses in Whakatāne impacted by the eruption at Whakaari/White Island and also in Westland after landslides and flooding ripped through the area this month.

It will focus on businesses that were “aversely” impacted by the Whakaari/White Island eruption and the recent flooding in Westland. Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement today, saying the funding decisions and criteria is yet to be determined. 

"What we are acknowledging is that there is likely to be wider impacts on the area, a place that has traditionally relied on tourism for employment and for economic activity," she said. 

Ms Ardern said a number of employees would be impacted by the eruption on White Island/Whakaari.

Officials and Government Ministers will work on the final criteria over the summer period. 

"We don’t see this necessarily being the totality of the need in these areas, but we thought it was important we were working to address immediate needs in Whakatāne and also Westland."

Whakaari/White Island erupted last week, with 16 people confirmed dead. Nearly 1000 tourists were stranded in Franz Josef last week after landslides and flooding along the town's main highway.

