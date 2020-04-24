TODAY |

Businesses expecting online rush when Alert Level 3 kicks in next week

Source:  1 NEWS

Businesses are expecting a rush online when Alert Level 3 comes into effect on Tuesday, as a campaign kicks off urging people to shop local.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There's a big campaign to get people to buy local and buy Kiwi made. Source: 1 NEWS

Long Shot and Long Room co-owner Richard Bagnall says they’ve had a lot of people walking past and saying they “can’t wait to have a real coffee".

“We're hoping that, you know, when we can get out, we get out and support local,” he said.

Businesses around the country who are normally fierce competitors are banding together to urge people to shop local.

“The money that goes to businesses, then goes into employees, it goes into the buildings they rent - it's not the offshore billionaires that are going to save us, it's us saving each other,” Buy Kiwi Made’s Ryan Jennings said.

Over 500 businesses have signed up to website Shop Kiwi, including Honey Wrap.

While Honey Wrap’s reusable food wraps are usually sold in tourist and gift shops, it now has to think outside the box.

“We're looking at alternative products, we're looking at promoting New Zealand-made, obviously, we're looking at collaborations. We're just trying to be innovative. It's going to be challenging,” Honey Wrap’s Wendy Oliver said.

The Buy Kiwi-Made scheme wants consumers to begin shopping now so businesses have some cashflow circulating when Alert Level 3 comes into effect on Tuesday morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Seven Sharp’s Michael Holland visits some businesses in the community south-west of the Coromandel Peninsula. Source: Seven Sharp

Many businesses are now readying themselves for an onslaught of shoppers.

“When New Zealand is closed for Christmas Day, people just go crazy, so I think there's going to be this huge pent-up demand,” Vend HQ’s Vaughan Fergusson said.

Thousands of companies are now looking at online or click and collect options to allow people to shop safely.

"The butcher's not going to have to figure out how they're going to ship meat to customers all over New Zealand, the customers are still going to turn up to the butchery, it's just that they're not going to walk in the door," Mr Fergusson said.

Mr Jennings said it was important for people to shop local to keep people in work, adding that one potential job in every 10 is under stress due to the lack of manufacturing.

"I don't think there's anything more important in our time than keeping those people," he said.

New Zealand
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Second man to appear in court charged with threatening to kill Simon Bridges
2
Breakfast weather segment goes haywire as John Campbell expresses disdain for the Eagles, guitar solos
3
National MPs questioning Simon Bridges' leadership after recent misstep
4
Donald Trump suggests injecting people with disinfectant to fight Covid-19
5
The reasons you might be feeling tired in lockdown despite the extra rest
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Thousands more on benefits during Covid-19 lockdown

Source of Rosewood Rest Home Covid-19 outbreak which has claimed 10 lives may never be known

More than 200 people to fly home in mercy flight from Samoa to Auckland

Two people charged after firearms, methamphetamine found at home in Tasman