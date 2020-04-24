Businesses expecting online rush when Alert Level 3 kicks in next week

Businesses are expecting a rush online when Alert Level 3 comes into effect on Tuesday, as a campaign kicks off urging people to shop local.

Long Shot and Long Room co-owner Richard Bagnall says they’ve had a lot of people walking past and saying they “can’t wait to have a real coffee".

“We're hoping that, you know, when we can get out, we get out and support local,” he said.

Businesses around the country who are normally fierce competitors are banding together to urge people to shop local.

“The money that goes to businesses, then goes into employees, it goes into the buildings they rent - it's not the offshore billionaires that are going to save us, it's us saving each other,” Buy Kiwi Made’s Ryan Jennings said.

Over 500 businesses have signed up to website Shop Kiwi, including Honey Wrap.

While Honey Wrap’s reusable food wraps are usually sold in tourist and gift shops, it now has to think outside the box.

“We're looking at alternative products, we're looking at promoting New Zealand-made, obviously, we're looking at collaborations. We're just trying to be innovative. It's going to be challenging,” Honey Wrap’s Wendy Oliver said.

The Buy Kiwi-Made scheme wants consumers to begin shopping now so businesses have some cashflow circulating when Alert Level 3 comes into effect on Tuesday morning.

Many businesses are now readying themselves for an onslaught of shoppers.

“When New Zealand is closed for Christmas Day, people just go crazy, so I think there's going to be this huge pent-up demand,” Vend HQ’s Vaughan Fergusson said.

Thousands of companies are now looking at online or click and collect options to allow people to shop safely.

"The butcher's not going to have to figure out how they're going to ship meat to customers all over New Zealand, the customers are still going to turn up to the butchery, it's just that they're not going to walk in the door," Mr Fergusson said.

Mr Jennings said it was important for people to shop local to keep people in work, adding that one potential job in every 10 is under stress due to the lack of manufacturing.