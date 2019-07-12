TODAY |

Businesses evacuated ahead of controlled explosion after potentially dangerous chemical found in Dunedin

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Defence

By Maddy Lloyd

Several businesses have been evacuated as police, fire services and the Defence Force prepare to carry out a controlled explosion in south Dunedin this morning to dispose of a potentially dangerous chemical, Fire and Emergency New Zealand has confirmed.

Five fire trucks with 14 firefighters were called to Blis Technologies on the corner of Sullivan Ave and Glasgow Street just before 3.30pm yesterday after a chemical that had been in storage for some time had been located.

Cordons are in place at King Edward Street, Sullivan Avenue, Glasgow Street, Carey Avenue and Fox Street. 

Businesses can be expected to re-enter the cordon at around 10am, they said.

Fire services were told a small volume of Hydrazine Monohydrate was seen to have crystallised around the lip of its container.

The chemical is a small amount and is currently safe, but if left or moved incorrectly, the chemical could deteriorate, fire services said.

The Defence Force this morning met with police and fire services staff at the property, where they constructed a plan for the safe disposal for the chemicals. Whether the chemical will be disposed of on-or-off-site is unknown at this stage.

A two-man crew remained at the scene overnight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fire crews were called to Blis Technologies just before 3.30pm yesterday. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Defence
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:45
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
2
Prince Louis was also out and about as his dad took part in the event in Berkshire.
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance, watches dad Prince Harry compete in charity polo match
3
Rain (file picture).
Thunderstorms and heavy downpours likely for Auckland, Waikato
4
Members of Hurricane Fall were on board the flight, in which up to 35 people suffered minor injuries.
'People went flying' - Air Canada flight makes emergency landing with up to 35 injured in severe turbulence
5
Rock, who came home with his mouth taped closed and a broken slip-knot around his neck on Tuesday, July 9.
Family left fearful after dog comes home with mouth taped shut and noose around neck
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:39
Seven Sharp finds out what a gay man is doing helping the Destiny Church founders.

Brian Tamaki says he and his gay campaign manager 'yielded ground' to work together

28:54
The 1 NEWS political reporters give a behind the scenes rundown of the biggest stories from Parliament this week.

Inside Parliament: Car-kāriki
00:23
Opinion has been divided over the most suitable location for the large pieces.

Christchurch's controversial Berlin Wall slabs find a home
Gisborne's James Cook statue was spray-painted with 'Thief Pākehā' and 'This is our land' 250 years since he landed in Tūranga Nui a Kiwa, or Poverty Bay.

Captain James Cook graffiti raises necessary kōrero - Gisborne councillor