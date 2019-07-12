Businesses evacuated ahead of controlled explosion after potentially dangerous chemical found in Dunedin

By Maddy Lloyd



Several businesses have been evacuated as police, fire services and the Defence Force prepare to carry out a controlled explosion in south Dunedin this morning to dispose of a potentially dangerous chemical, Fire and Emergency New Zealand has confirmed.

Five fire trucks with 14 firefighters were called to Blis Technologies on the corner of Sullivan Ave and Glasgow Street just before 3.30pm yesterday after a chemical that had been in storage for some time had been located.

Cordons are in place at King Edward Street, Sullivan Avenue, Glasgow Street, Carey Avenue and Fox Street.



Businesses can be expected to re-enter the cordon at around 10am, they said.

Fire services were told a small volume of Hydrazine Monohydrate was seen to have crystallised around the lip of its container.

The chemical is a small amount and is currently safe, but if left or moved incorrectly, the chemical could deteriorate, fire services said.

The Defence Force this morning met with police and fire services staff at the property, where they constructed a plan for the safe disposal for the chemicals. Whether the chemical will be disposed of on-or-off-site is unknown at this stage.