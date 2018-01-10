'Business as usual' - Queenstown skydive company NZONE back in action after fatal fall

Skydiving company NZONE is back in action after a fall which killed an American tourist, with a spokesperson saying it was "business as usual".

The search continues for the body of 27-year-old Tyler Nii, who was on a tandem dive with an instructor on Wednesday when something went wrong and the pair fell into Lake Wakatipu.

NZONE said last week it would suspend skydiving operations and launch an internal review to assess its protocols.

The Police National Dive Squad is searching for the man's body but the depth of the lake could be an issue.

A police spokeswoman says the lake may be anywhere from 250m to 400m deep and the dive squad can't reach such a depth.

Mr Nii was on holiday alone in New Zealand before the skydive with NZONE, the Otago Daily Times reports.

According to NZONE, the instructor had completed more than 3000 jumps.