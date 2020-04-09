TODAY |

'Business as usual' for animals at Auckland Zoo despite the absence of visitors

Source:  1 NEWS

At the usually popular hotspot, Auckland Zoo, it's business as usual with only some of the animals seeming to miss the attention of visitors.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Zookeeper Lauren Booth says only some of the animals seem to be missing the attention. Source: 1 NEWS

Carnivore team leader, Lauren Booth, says Zookeepers are having to work in split shifts to attend to the animals but they're still getting attention, even if it's not to the same extend without the big crowds. 

"To a certain degree for the animals it is business as usual.

"Zookeepers are here at different times of the day...I'm not sure they're noticing too much of a difference apart from the lack of visitors." 

She says much like cats at home, the carnivores can be rather "ambivalent at the best of times" but says they will probably be noticing the lack of crowds near their enclosures. 

One animal which is missing the attention is Captain, a sulphur-crested cockatoo who is being taken for walks around the zoo to keep him entertained. 

New Zealand
Animals
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
London buses trial new boarding methods after drivers die from Covid-19
2
Covid-19 updates: Govt to announce compulsory quarantine for all arrivals to NZ
3
Why New Zealand's Covid-19 death rate remains low compared to other countries
4
Lockdown bop: Boxer Joseph Parker recreates classic Grease dance scene with partner
5
New Zealand's king of dancing dads crowned in style
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Christchurch shaken awake by 4.3 magnitude earthquake

Covid-19 updates: Govt to announce compulsory quarantine for all arrivals to NZ

An election in lockdown? Politicians, officials weigh options
01:46

Fungi taking hold on some sport turfs under Covid-19 lockdown