'Business as usual' for animals at Auckland Zoo despite the absence of visitors

At the usually popular hotspot, Auckland Zoo, it's business as usual with only some of the animals seeming to miss the attention of visitors.

Carnivore team leader, Lauren Booth, says Zookeepers are having to work in split shifts to attend to the animals but they're still getting attention, even if it's not to the same extend without the big crowds.

"To a certain degree for the animals it is business as usual.

"Zookeepers are here at different times of the day...I'm not sure they're noticing too much of a difference apart from the lack of visitors."

She says much like cats at home, the carnivores can be rather "ambivalent at the best of times" but says they will probably be noticing the lack of crowds near their enclosures.