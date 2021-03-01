Business leaders demand Government's Covid-19 plan be made public

Some of the country's most powerful business leaders are demanding the Government lay out its Covid-19 plan, including how it is measuring its current strategy and its plans to get the border open.

The group includes the chairs of Auckland Airport, The Warehouse and SkyCity.

The group is calling for clarity and openness, saying the details need to be made available beyond government circles.

Mercury chair Prue Flacks said major New Zealand businesses would welcome the opportunity to assist the Government in its longer-term planning.

"We've seen the open and transparent approach taken by Australia on its vaccine roll-out plan, the launch last week by the United Kingdom government of a clear plan to manage a path out of its current lockdown and the ongoing success in Taiwan of avoiding lockdowns through using technology to manage home isolation.

"It will be beneficial for all New Zealand if the Ministry of Health and other agencies take an open and transparent approach to the development of a path towards sustainable virus management."

Specifically the group has asked for a clear explanation of the key metrics, thresholds and milestones officials are tracking to judge the government's performance.

It wanted more information about New Zealand's vaccine contracts, including when they are arriving, how many and who will get them.

It also wanted the country's testing capacity and strategy, including any plans for enhanced community, workplace and surge testing options, the inclusion of additional testing technology such as saliva PCR tests and any other changes to the testing regime, published.

And it wanted to know about any plans for a more automated approach to tracking and tracing, including health passports and other technology.

Rob Campbell, who chairs SkyCity, Tourism Holdings and Summerset, and is chancellor of Auckland University of Technology, said it was time to prepare for a future which managed Covid-19.

This included government transparency in the plan to open the border to allow business to connect with customers, international students to return and safe travel to Australia and the Pacific Islands.

Auckland Airport and Chorus chair Patrick Strange said the most recent community cases proved the virus was now firmly part of how New Zealanders lived and worked.

"While widespread vaccination will mean the pandemic phase will pass, the virus will continue to be a risk that threatens poor health outcomes and overwhelming the health system.